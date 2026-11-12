Transboundary data asymmetry and Himalayan resilience at COP31

As world leaders gather in Antalya for COP31, from November 9-20, 2026, the conference is testing whether climate diplomacy can move beyond pledges to practical resilience. Early-warning systems, the Global Goal on Adaptation, loss and damage, and mountain risks sit high on the agenda. Nepal and Bhutan have even proposed elevating “1.5°C Warming in Mountains” as a standing item. Yet one of the most concrete tests of cooperation, the sharing of real-time glacier, avalanche and river data across the Himalayan frontier; remains uneven, discretionary and filtered through geopolitics. The August 2026 Nepal-Tibet floods showed what that gap costs in lives. Australia and Turkey took over the COP31 presidency, marking the beginning of an unusual joint arrangement. (AFP)

On August 26, 2026 an ice-rock avalanche and glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung sent a debris flow racing down the Lhende–Bhote Koshi–Trishuli corridor. It struck Gyirong (Kerung) Port on the Chinese side first, then crossed into Nepal, destroying infrastructure at Rasuwagadhi/Timure, inundating settlements and carrying destruction tens of kilometres downstream. Casualty figures reached well over 1,400 confirmed deaths in Nepal alone, with thousands more missing or injured; Chinese official numbers stayed far lower and less transparent. The event was a classic climate-amplified high-altitude hazard: rising temperatures destabilising glaciers and slopes in a seismically active, monsoon-prone range. Minutes of advance warning, via water-level spikes, debris-dam formation or anomaly alerts, could have emptied villages, trekking routes, border posts and hydropower sites.

China did share information. It emailed a monsoon/rainfall warning roughly 12 days earlier that flagged possible cascading landslides and flash floods, and later provided data on a post-event barrier lake. Officials described the cooperation as “timely” and “substantial.” Nepali hydrologists, however, said the exchange covered heavy-rain forecasts more than the detailed, higher-frequency data on glacier movement, avalanches, landslides and river levels they had requested. Three months earlier, on May 27, Nepali and Chinese officials had met in Kathmandu; Nepal pushed for stronger glacier and glacial-lake monitoring, joint inventories and protocols closer to the near-real-time, river-level sharing it already maintains with India. Existing bilateral flash-flood systems were not built for sudden high-altitude collapses of this kind. Downstream populations therefore received little usable lead time; the first alerts that reached many communities came from people on the ground after the surge had already hit.

The Chinese embassy in Kathmandu’s response to subsequent questions about the warning gap illustrated a deeper pattern. Rather than produce a timestamp, hydrograph or protocol record of what left the Chinese side and when, the embassy dismissed the charge as “fake news,” relocated the primary trigger toward an earthquake-like event on the Nepali side, and substituted the slogan “Accusation helps nothing. Cooperation saves lives.” This was not clarification but substitution. A warning gap is a factual question: either a structured alert was transmitted before the surge reached Timure and Rasuwagadhi, or it was not. Labelling the question fake news, rewriting the origin sequence and replacing the missing dataset with a cooperation slogan is narrative management. Circulating Chinese social-media footage of multi-storey structures collapsing at Gyirong under a wall of brown water sat uneasily beside tightly managed official casualty figures and restricted foreign access. Post-event barrier-lake updates then recast Beijing as the responsible alerter after the initial window had closed.

This fits a longer institutional pattern. China is not a party to the 1997 UN Watercourses Convention, which it voted against; it has preferred non-binding, renewable memoranda. Arrangements with Nepal remain limited and non-binding. Real-time or high-frequency glacier and river data is treated as sovereign information and a diplomatic bargaining chip rather than a standing public good. The Sendai Framework and UN environmental principles encourage transboundary early warning and data exchange, but they create no hard legal duty. In a climate-vulnerable region, that leaves downstream Nepal, India and Bangladesh more exposed whenever natural hazards meet engineered landscapes and incomplete information.

The same opacity surrounds China’s clean-energy infrastructure on the plateau. The Medog (Motuo) cascade on the Great Bend of the Yarlung Tsangpo, capacity around 60 GW, construction underway since 2025; exploits a steep drop just before the river enters India as the Siang/Brahmaputra. It is framed as part of China’s climate leadership, yet it concentrates risks of flow control, sediment trapping, seismic amplification and limited consultation. Mining for copper, lithium and rare earths near headwaters adds siltation and toxic runoff. The costs are externalised: Tibetan communities face displacement, livelihood loss and pollution; downstream populations absorb water-quality crises, heightened flood or scarcity risks and ecological stress. Independent researchers lack the physical site access, unredacted Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), raw monitoring datasets and freedom to publish that would rigorously test safety claims. Satellites and open sources can confirm landscape change, debris fields and the natural character of an event such as the 2026 avalanche, but they cannot reveal internal sensor readings, decision timelines or accurate casualty audits once areas are sealed.

Nepal’s leverage to demand better terms is existent, but structurally limited. China is a major source of imports and approved Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); overland trade depends on a handful of vulnerable Himalayan crossings that China can close or reopen. Shared vulnerability of the trade corridor after the Gyirong–Rasuwagadhi destruction creates a narrow practical window, and public and diplomatic pressure raises reputational costs. These tools have produced incremental dialogue and post-disaster aid, not continuous, unfiltered real-time feeds. However, what can be an option is direct requests from Nepal to China for formal, higher-frequency data-sharing agreements modelled on India’s past MoUs, and framing them as essential for the shared viability of border trade corridors after disasters. A more durable path is co-developing independent early-monitoring systems with India and other like-minded partners; satellite, seismic and ground-based networks, that reduce sole reliance on Chinese data. Over the long term, embedding these arrangements in multilateral climate and disaster frameworks, including through COP processes, offers the best chance of converting ad-hoc requests into standing, less politicised technical cooperation.

At COP31, the Early Warnings for All initiative, adaptation finance and mountain-risk proposals will be debated. The August floods demonstrated that monsoon systems alone are insufficient for high-altitude collapse hazards, and that satellite coverage cannot substitute for ground-based, cross-border data. Institutionalised, high-frequency sharing of glacier, water-level and extreme-event information- released without an embassy filter, is a life-saving public good that transcends geopolitics. Treating it as discretionary leverage preserves short-term control and narrative primacy, but it erodes trust, raises downstream (and sometimes upstream) vulnerability, and undercuts claims of responsible climate leadership. Post-disaster aid is welcome; it does not replace the proactive transparency that reduces casualties before the water arrives. If Antalya is to strengthen resilience rather than merely restate slogans, negotiators will need to confront the Himalayan data gap directly. The next glacier collapse will not wait for another memorandum.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.