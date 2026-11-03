‘24 hours have passed’: Rahul Gandhi renews debate challenge to PM Modi, Amit Shah says govt ready

A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his call for a discussion on allegations of foreign influence, the country's financial system among other issues. Gandhi asked PM Modi to choose any venue for the open debate. Amit Shah said the government was willing to discuss all matters in Parliament. (PTI)

Shortly after his call, Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated that the government was ready to discuss every issue in Parliament and challenged the Congress leader to take part.

On X, Rahul Gandhi said the debate should be held in the presence of the media and young people. He also suggested that anyone chosen by Modi, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, could moderate the discussion.

"It has been 24 hours, Modi ji. I have challenged you. You say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue, and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has links with foreign forces and what kind of connections are they?" Gandhi said in Hindi. "Do it as soon as possible. Don't be afraid," he added.

Gandhi said the discussion should cover the country's financial system and financial structure. He also questioned how the US deal was negotiated, why it was finalised in a hurry and why the Cabinet was allegedly not informed about it.

"Why did you take this decision alone? Why wasn't the Cabinet informed? Why was the (Gautam) Adani case closed? What about (Jeffrey) Epstein?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader also referred to the defamation cases filed against him, claiming that he faced around 45 such cases. He said no defamation case had been filed over his remarks about foreign connections and invited the Prime Minister to take legal action if he wished.

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"Let us separate the truth from the lies. You make allegations against me, don't you? Come, and everything will become clear," he said, ending the video with a Diwali greeting to Modi.