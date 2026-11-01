'40% of Ramlila Maidan vacant': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over 10-lakh turnout claim

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier claimed that 10 lakh people were expected to attend the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed that 40% of the venue was vacant. Sambit Patra made the remarks at a press conference in Delhi, where he shared visuals from the rally to back his claim that nearly half of the venue was empty. (File photo) (ANI Video Grab)

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said other top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera had also claimed that 10 lakh people would participate in the rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision, but only a handful turned up. Track live updates on Opposition's anti-SIR stir

Patra made the remarks at a press conference in Delhi, where he shared visuals from the rally to back his claim that nearly half of the venue was empty.

“You can see in the background that 40 per cent of Ramlila Maidan, 40 per cent of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty between 3:30 pm and 4 pm. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees,” Patra said on Sunday, following the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.