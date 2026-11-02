Rahul Gandhi can only be PM in mock Parliament, says Amit Shah

Shah said the Congress had been losing elections for 15 years and that Sonia Gandhi’s “dream of seeing her son become prime minister” remained unfulfilled. “For fifteen years — effectively spanning three elections — he has been losing. Sonia-ji’s dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled. She has come up with a new approach: holding a ‘mock parliament.’ I would like to tell Rahul-ji: if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a ‘mock parliament’ for the rest of your life — because your turn is never going to come,” he said.

“If you desire to hold a ‘jalsa’ for the Congress party on such a dark day of genocide, then Rahul ji, no one will be able to take anything except hatred from your ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’,” Shah said at an event in Chandigarh .

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi , saying the Congress leader had chosen November 1, a date associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to hold a ‘jalsa’, and that if he wanted to become prime minister, he should stay in a “mock parliament” his entire life.

Shah also accused the Opposition of spreading lies, creating anarchy and negativity, and preventing Parliament from functioning. “Lying, spreading chaos, propagating negativity, obstructing the functioning of Parliament, and taking parliamentary issues to the streets to create a ruckus — if this has been your nature, then get ready to spend another five years in the opposition,” he said.

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He accused the INDIA bloc of questioning the Election Commission because it had lost elections in some states, while accepting the people’s mandate where it had won. Shah described this as “politics of convenience” and said the Opposition was unable to offer a constructive political alternative.

Shah also alleged that Gandhi was disrupting Parliament to prevent women from receiving 33% reservation. “Rahul ji, you disrupt the functioning of Parliament—all to prevent mothers and sisters from securing 33% reservation. Rahul Baba, let me tell you this: it is this very Narendra Modi ji who will ensure that the women of India— our ‘Matrushakti’ — receive 33% reservation; this is our firm resolve,” he said.

On the choice of date for the rally, Shah said the BJP had asked the INDIA bloc not to hold it on November 1, 2 or 3, referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He also claimed that traders in Delhi had appealed to the organisers to defer the rally until after Diwali, when festive sales account for a significant part of their annual business.

“The traders of Delhi pleaded with them, saying, ‘We have just one day, one week in the entire year when our business thrives. If we stock up on sweets and they don’t sell, what happens? It will lead to losses. If we stock up on firecrackers and they don’t sell, what happens? We suffer a loss,’” Shah said. He claimed that trade worth ₹25,000 crore takes place in Delhi’s wholesale markets in the three to four days around Diwali, with buyers coming from across north India.

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Shah recalled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remark, “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes”, made after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. “I saw that statement on television, and I can never forget it in my lifetime,” he said. Shah described the 1984 violence as having been “incited by the Congress party” and accused Rahul Gandhi of organising the rally to “rub salt into the wounds” of victims and their families.

He said the Modi government had reopened cases related to the 1984 violence after coming to power, provided financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to each victim and ensured that prominent Congress leaders involved in the riots were sent to jail. “India and Punjab will never forget this,” he said.

Shah also warned the Congress that it would continue to fare poorly in Delhi. “Now remember my words: for the next three elections, your account is not going to open there,” he said.

The INDIA bloc held its ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as part of its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A day earlier, Opposition leaders had staged a symbolic “public impeachment” of Kumar at the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a setting resembling parliamentary proceedings. They accused him of deleting votes to influence election outcomes and demanded that he be tried in court for treason and jailed. The BJP had described the exercise as a “mockery” of Parliament.

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Turning to Punjab, Shah expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would form the government in the state after the 2027 assembly elections. He said the alliance was working to bring a saffron government to Punjab and reiterated the Centre’s target of making the entire country, including the state, drug-free by December 31, 2029. “Now, mark my words: by December 31, 2029, we will ensure that the entire country — including Punjab — is completely free from the menace of drugs,” he said.

Shah was speaking at an event marking Chandigarh’s 60th year, where he inaugurated projects and laid foundation stones for development works worth around ₹258 crore. Earlier, he attended the 60th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police and presented the President’s Colour to the force.