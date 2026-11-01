BJP hits out at INDIA bloc over anti-CEC rally, calls it a 'calculated conspiracy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed the Congress-led INDIA bloc over its rally at Ramlila Maidan, accusing it of attempting to create political anarchy, disrupting small businesses and disrespecting Sikh sentiments by holding the march on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. People take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and accused him of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by holding a rally on November 1, despite repeated requests to postpone it. “Rahul Gandhi, has organised a major rally in Delhi today—effectively rubbing salt into the wounds of the riot victims. We assumed that perhaps he was too young at the time, or that he hadn't studied history and was therefore unaware. Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on 1-2-3 Nov—the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place—as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children. But they remained adamant,” Shah said in Chandigarh.

Union minister JP Nadda also criticised the protest, saying it is not an “act of respect” for democracy but a “conspiracy” to plunge the nation into anarchy. “What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy—in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people,” Nadda said. He also accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of showing little concern for small traders and businessmen during the festive season, saying the Opposition had not deferred the rally despite repeated appeals by the traders' body.

Deep Dive Why did the BJP say the INDIA bloc rally hurt Sikh sentiments? How did Delhi traders say the INDIA bloc rally could affect local businesses? What did Rahul Gandhi say in response to concerns that the rally would hurt traders?

“The objective of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party is to paralyse Delhi during this sacred festive season, to strike a blow at the livelihoods of our small-scale shopkeepers and traders, and to incite an atmosphere of unrest and chaos in the country,” he said, news agency PTI reported.

Nadda also targeted the Opposition over the timing of the march, which coincided with the anniversary of the beginning of the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “November 1 is the ugliest and darkest blot on India's democratic history. On this very day, goons patronised by Congress massacred our innocent Sikh brothers. Thousands and lakhs of Sikh families became homeless overnight,” he said, PTI reported.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also accused the Congress and Gandhi of being part of a larger conspiracy, allegedly backed by foreign funding, to bring down the country's elected government. “The Congress, under Indira Gandhi's leadership, was the first to subvert the Constitution, the judiciary and democracy in the country… Those who shout 'vote chori' have themselves committed 'Samvidhan chori'. They are the real Constitution thieves,” Fadnavis added after attending the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march organised by the BJP in different parts of the country on Sunday. BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of trying to undermine constitutional institutions after suffering electoral defeats. “In a democracy, the public casts their votes and provides a mandate to govern. You did not receive that mandate. Consequently, you find yourself in a state of despair and frustration, and you are choosing to blame constitutional institutions,” he said in Rohtak. Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh also criticised the rally, and accused the bloc of “disrupting law and order. “These people are acting in a completely forced and unreasonable manner. Let them do whatever they want. This stems from the frustration of having been out of power for so many years. They are resorting to all sorts of tactics. By holding such rallies, they end up disrupting law and order. I do not believe this is the right step,” he told reporters.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Delhi’ march, saying that holding the rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is "insensitive" and has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi and the INDI bloc holding this anarchic march and rally today on the very anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre has deeply hurt, pained and insulted the sentiments of the entire Sikh community." BJP’s protest march To counter the INDIA bloc rally, the BJP is also holding a protest march in the Hari Nagar area on Sunday, along with members of the Sikh community, against the Congress’s decision to hold a rally in the Capital on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said on Friday, HT reported earlier. Responding to allegations that the rally would hurt small businesses and traders, Gandhi accused the BJP of forcibly shutting down shops across Delhi’s Connaught Place. “We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening!” Gandhi said in a video recorded on his way to Ramlila Maidan.