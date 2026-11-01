'Your turn to become PM won't come': Amit Shah takes potshots at Rahul Gandhi amid INDIA bloc protest

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi, saying his turn to become the prime minister would never come. Amit Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally in the capital on November 1, saying it would “rub salt in the wounds” of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“If you want to become PM, stay in mock parliament your entire life; your turn won't come,” Shah said in Chandigarh, addressing Gandhi, news agency PTI reported. The remarks came a day after the INDIA bloc held a mock Parliament session to ‘publicly impeach’ chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who faces allegations over irregularities in the electoral processes.

Speaking in Chandigarh, Shah also hit out at Gandhi for holding a rally in the capital on November 1, saying it would “rub salt on the wounds” of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.