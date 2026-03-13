Self-styled godman rapes woman under pretext of medicine to conceive son; held

A self-styled godman was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her medicine to conceive a son, officials here said. The victim was later rescued by her family members from the spot, following which they approached the police. (PTI/representative image)

The accused, Bhagwandin, a resident of Balrampur village, had reportedly been practising occultism and providing traditional medicines for the last four to five years.

Circle Officer Puranpur Pratik Dahiya told reporters that an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections, including rape, based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband.

According to the police complaint, the victim's husband and mother-in-law had taken her to Bhagwandin's house. The accused allegedly lured them with the promise of a son through rituals and medicine.

"On March 11, after performing some rituals, the accused took the woman to a relative's house in Bilandpur Ashok village under the guise of administering the medicine. He reportedly asked the family members to stay outside and then sexually assaulted the woman inside a room," a police official said.

The victim was later rescued by her family members from the spot, following which they approached the police.

A forensic field unit has visited the crime scene to collect evidence. The accused is currently being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.