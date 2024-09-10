‘Semiconductor is basis of Digital Age’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the ‘Semiconductor Executives Roundtable’ at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Semiconductor Executives' roundtable ahead of Wednesday's Semicon India, in New Delhi, Tuesday.(PTI)

During the huddle, the prime minister said that the coming time will be technology-driven, noting that semiconductor is the basis of the ‘Digital Age’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.



While stating that semiconductor industry will soon be the bedrock of everyone's basic necessities, Modi said that “democracy and technology together can ensure the welfare of humanity."



“India is moving ahead on this path recognising its global responsibility in the semiconductor sector,” the prime minister said.



During the roundtable, PM Modi spoke on pillars of development including “development of social, digital and physical infrastructure, giving a boost to inclusive development, reducing compliance burden and attracting investment in manufacturing and innovations.”



The prime minister underscored that India has the capability to become a “trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain.”



While speaking on India's talent pool and the “immense focus of the government on skilling”, the prime minister said that India’s focus is to develop products which are globally competitive.

“India is a great market for investing in hi-tech infrastructure and said the excitement shared by the leaders of the semiconductor sector today will motivate the government to work harder for this sector,” he added.

PM Modi assured the leaders that the Indian government will follow a predictable and stable policy regime. With the focus of ‘Make In India’ and ‘Make for the World’, Modi said that the government will continue to support the industry at every step.

According to the PMO statement, the CEOs appreciated India’s commitment to the growth of the semiconductor sector and said that what has transpired today is unprecedented wherein leaders of the entire semiconductor sector have been brought under one roof.



They talked about the immense growth and future scope of the semiconductor industry. They said the centre of gravity of the semiconductor industry is starting to shift towards India, adding that the country now has a suitable environment for the industry which has put India on the global map in the semiconductor sector, the statement added.