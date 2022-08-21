'Send Bilkis rapist felicitation squad': Mahua Moitra on Rajasthan BJP leader's 'paanch humne maare hain' video

As Rajasthan BJP's former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja's admission on the camera that his supporters have so far lynched five people surfaced on Saturday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said the party must be sending the squad that 'felicitated' the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case from Gujarat to Rajasthan -- to garland the BJP leader.

The purported video of Ahuja went viral as he defended his stance that anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won't be spared. His conversation caught on camera came in the context of the lynching of Chiranjilal Saini, who was beaten to death in Alwar allegedly by members of the Mev Muslim community on suspicion of tractor theft. The BJP leader sitting with a local RSS leader -- as seen in the video -- said an agitation should be launched in protest of the lynching of Saini.

"We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail," Ahuja said in the viral video.

The on-camera admission of lynching and then what follows drew severe political criticism. Mahua Moitra linked this with the recent 'felicitation' of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case who were allowed to walk free by the Gujarat government according to its remission policy. The 11 men were reportedly felicitated by the local VHP office. BJP's to-do list on Sunday must be sending its 'Bilkis rapist felicitation squad' from Gujarat to Rajasthan to 'garland' Ahuja, whom Moitra termed the 'new hero'. "This mustachioed BJP monster is boasting of lynching 5 people to death.

If pure evil had a face this is it," the Lok Sabha MP tweeted.

Congress said the real face of the BJP has come to the fore in the entire country. "What more proof is needed of BJP's religious terror and bigotry," Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dostara said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail