Senior IPS officer Amit Garg named NCRB chief, Alok Kumar Mittal to head BPRD

Three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were appointed on Monday to head the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Amit Garg will hold the NCRB director’s post until October 31, 2027 (X/svpnpahyd)

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According to the order, Alok Kumar Mittal, a Haryana cadre IPS officer, has been appointed as director general of BPRD, the agency under home ministry that works on research, training and issues related to the police across the country. Mittal, a 1993-batch officer, will hold the post until June 30, 2029, when he retires. He is currently placed with the Haryana government.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Amit Garg, 1993 batch officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, as director of the National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) in New Delhi. Garg is currently serving as the director of the country’s premier police academy, SVPNPA, in Hyderabad, which trains IPS officers following their selection to the service. The academy also conducts other training courses for serving IPS and other officers.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the DoPT order, Garg will hold the NCRB director’s post until October 31, 2027, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DoPT order, Garg will hold the NCRB director’s post until October 31, 2027, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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The director’s post has been temporarily upgraded to the DG level on a personal basis for Garg.

At SVPNPA, Garg will be replaced by Sujeet Pandey of the 1994 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He will also hold the post till his retirement on July 31, 2028.