Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit appointed new Intelligence Bureau chief, to succeed Tapan Deka

The Centre has appointed 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mahesh Dixit as the next Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Mahesh Dixit will take charge of the agency after the extended tenure of the incumbent, Tapan Deka, ends on June 30.(X/@VIGNESHBJP_KTK)

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The IB is the country’s premier domestic spy agency that collects intelligence on various issues, including terrorism, conflicts in different regions, threat assessments related to government policies, counter-intelligence, and assistance to other agencies and police forces.

An officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit is currently a special director in the IB and was overseeing important operations in various sectors.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), special director, intelligence bureau, as director, intelligence bureau, vice Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service….”

Dixit will take charge of the agency after the extended tenure of the incumbent, Tapan Deka, ends on June 30.

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{{^usCountry}} Deka, a 1988-batch officer, was appointed IB chief in 2022 for a fixed tenure of two years. After that, he was given two one-year extensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deka, a 1988-batch officer, was appointed IB chief in 2022 for a fixed tenure of two years. After that, he was given two one-year extensions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Dixit brings extensive operational and intelligence experience to deal with internal security challenges. He has headed the sensitive Kashmir Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and played a key role in maintaining security after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, besides handling regional security threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Dixit brings extensive operational and intelligence experience to deal with internal security challenges. He has headed the sensitive Kashmir Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and played a key role in maintaining security after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, besides handling regional security threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An officer cited above said the IB is currently playing a major role in dealing with terror threats as well as instances of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also assisting in gathering intelligence on various other national security fronts, including the smuggling of arms and drugs across the border, maritime security, and related issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer cited above said the IB is currently playing a major role in dealing with terror threats as well as instances of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also assisting in gathering intelligence on various other national security fronts, including the smuggling of arms and drugs across the border, maritime security, and related issues. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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