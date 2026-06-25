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Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit appointed new Intelligence Bureau chief, to succeed Tapan Deka

An officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Mahesh Dixit is currently a special director in the IB and was overseeing important operations in various sectors.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 11:49 pm IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
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The Centre has appointed 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mahesh Dixit as the next Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Mahesh Dixit will take charge of the agency after the extended tenure of the incumbent, Tapan Deka, ends on June 30.(X/@VIGNESHBJP_KTK)

The IB is the country’s premier domestic spy agency that collects intelligence on various issues, including terrorism, conflicts in different regions, threat assessments related to government policies, counter-intelligence, and assistance to other agencies and police forces.

An officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit is currently a special director in the IB and was overseeing important operations in various sectors.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), special director, intelligence bureau, as director, intelligence bureau, vice Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service….”

Dixit will take charge of the agency after the extended tenure of the incumbent, Tapan Deka, ends on June 30.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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