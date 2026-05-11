...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sensex tanks day after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal, PM makes WFH appeal

BSE Sensex tanked 845.68 points to 76,482.51 in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty fell 237.90 points to 23,936.85.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 09:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

India’s benchmark equity indices plunged in early trade on Monday as escalating tensions in the ongoing US-Iran conflict rattled global markets and triggered fears of prolonged inflation and higher crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex tanked 845.68 points to 76,482.51 in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty fell 237.90 points to 23,936.85.

Investor sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal(PTI)

Investor sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal, raising concerns that the conflict in West Asia could drag on longer than expected.

The drop also comes a day after PM Modi urged Indians to adopt austerity measures to reduce the economic fallout of the US-Iran war.

Brent crude surged 4.1% to around $105.5 a barrel amid fears of prolonged supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

The sharp rise in crude prices also battered the rupee, which crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the US dollar in early trade. Forex traders attributed the fall to rising oil prices, a strengthening dollar and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

“All 16 major sectors logged losses at the open,” market data showed, while broader mid-cap and small-cap indices slipped 0.5% each.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

us iran conflict
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Sensex tanks day after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal, PM makes WFH appeal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.