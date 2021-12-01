'Sentiments of rhetoric fell': Rahul's veiled dig at Centre over LPG price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi led-Central government on Wednesday over the price of LPG that went up by ₹100. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “As inflation rose, the sentiments of the rhetoric fell," and followed it with hashtags “#LPG” and “#Pricehike”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The national oil marketing companies on Wednesday increased the price of commercial 19kg LPG cylinder by ₹100.50, which pushed up tthe price to ₹2,101 in Delhi. This marked the second-highest price of a 19kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13, when it used to cost around ₹2,200 per cylinder.

There has been no increase in the prices of domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.

Also read | Delhi govt slashes VAT on fuel to 19.4%, petrol gets cheaper by ₹8 per litre

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the high rate of inflation during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of Oil and vegetables has skyrocketed and fuel is breaking new price records almost every day with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than ₹900,” Tiwari said in his letter to secretary-general of lower house.

"According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in oils and fats for October 2021 on a year-on-year basis stands at 33.50 per cent while the same numbers for fuel and light and transport and communication are 14.19 and 10.90 respectively. This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the house," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of LPG cylinder is revised monthly for all over the states and union territories in India. Last month, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders saw a steep rise of ₹266, increasing the prices to ₹2,000.50.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON