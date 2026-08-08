'Separatism In Kashmir, Punjab, Assam…': In 1990 Independence Day speech, Then-PM VP Singh's warning

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the eighth episode, we revisit Prime Minister V.P. Singh's historic Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1990.

'Separatism In Kashmir, Punjab…': In 1990 I-Day speech, VP Singh's warning

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The defining theme of V.P. Singh's speech was social justice and the political representation of historically disadvantaged communities. Singh defended his government's decision to implement the Mandal Commission recommendations, including 27% reservation in central government jobs for socially and educationally backward classes.

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