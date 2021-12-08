Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Serum Institute's executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav dies in Pune at 72
Serum Institute’s executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav dies in Pune at 72

Associated with SII since 1979, Dr Jadhav mainly looked after manufacturing and quality control at the company.
Dr Jadhav was instrumental in setting up the vaccine manufacturing process at Serum’s Manjri unit near Pune where the company has been producing the Covishield vaccine. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav passed away in Pune following a brief illness, his family members said on Wednesday. Jadhav, 72, was suffering from renal inefficiency and cancer, his family said.

Associated with SII since 1979, Dr Jadhav mainly looked after manufacturing and quality control at the company.

“The @SerumInstIndia family and the Indian vaccine industry have lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences,” Serum Institute of India’s (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said.

Dr Jadhav was instrumental in setting up the vaccine manufacturing process at Serum’s Manjri unit near Pune where the company has been producing the Covishield vaccine.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited in her condolence message said the biotech world had lost an irreplaceable stalwart. “Shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Dr Suresh Jadhav Executive Director of @SerumInstIndia - The Biotech world has lost an irreplaceable stalwart RIP. Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

According to Serum Institute officials, Dr Jadhav was active in the company till recently.

The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan also offered her condolences. “Very sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with a huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest In Peace @adarpoonawalla, @SerumInstIndia, @GaviSeth@gavi,” she tweeted.

