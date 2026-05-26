...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Setback for BJD as MP quits party, resigns from RS

BJD lawmaker Debashish Samantaray resigned from the party and Rajya Sabha, citing being belittled, and plans to join BJP, marking a setback for BJD.

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmaker Debashish Samantaray on Monday quit the party and also resigned from the Rajya Sabha, alleging that he was being “systematically belittled” in the organisation, in a move that came as a setback for the Odisha’s principal opposition party.

Setback for BJD as MP quits party, resigns from RS

A long-time associate of BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray (66) told reporters that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. He also said that he met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in Parliament and submitted his resignation from the Upper House.

In his resignation letter to Patnaik, Samantaray said: “I do hereby resign from the primary membership of BJD… I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, of late I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services.”

Samantaray had stepped down as vice-president of the BJD senior citizens’ cell in November 2025, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning. His resignation comes after two other Rajya Sabha MPs — Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mahanta — quit the party and joined the BJP in August and September in 2024. Both were later elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets.

 
bharatiya janata party rajya sabha
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Setback for BJD as MP quits party, resigns from RS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.