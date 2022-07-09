Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Setback for Vijay Mallya as Supreme Court to declare punishment on Monday

Vijay Mallya was convicted of contempt over transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders. He was ordered to return over ₹6,200 crores in dues to multiple banks and had been sued for contempt for failing to disclose payment $40 million from British spirit maker Diageo.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 07:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Supreme Court on Monday will declare the punishment for fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya in a 2017 contempt case. Mallya was convicted of contempt over transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders. He was ordered to return over 6,200 crores in dues to multiple banks and had been sued for contempt for failing to disclose payment $40 million from British spirit maker Diageo.

In February, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court that the banks had recovered a total of 18,000 crores from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The 66-year-old liquor baron is an accused in a bank loan default case involving the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines which is worth more than 9,000 crores. Mallya is currently in the United Kingdom.

Mallya is currently pursuing appeals in the UK in an attempt to overturn a bankruptcy order imposed on him by the high court in London in July last year, PTI reported.

At a case management hearing at the Chancery Division of the High Court in London, Justice Tom Leech concluded that a set of interlinked hearings in the matter would be heard together.

The case, which involves a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking the repayment of an estimated judgment debt of around GBP 1.05 billion owed by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is now likely to come up in the courts next year.

Topics
vijay mallya vijay mallya case supreme court
