17 fishermen rescued alive after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

ByAgencies
Aug 02, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The incident happened around 25 km away from Patharpratima in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district

Baruipur: Seventeen fishermen were rescued alive after their trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 25 km away from Patharpratima in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district when the fishing trawler was returning from the sea due to a warning of inclement weather, they said.

As this trawler, named ‘FB Prasenjit’, capsized due to rough waves, and the fishermen fell into the sea, a nearby trawler came to their rescue. The rescued fishermen were brought to Kakdwip, officials said.

The trawler went out to the sea five days back to catch hilsa, they said.

More trawlers are being sent to the sea to recover FB Prasenjit, they added.

Topics
bay of bengal
