Several areas in Chennai to face power cuts today: Full details here

Chennai and its suburbs will face a power cut for five hours on Wednesday. According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu electricity board (TNEB), the power supply will be suspended due to maintenance work in the area from 9am to 2pm. The board said it will try to restore electricity before 2pm, depending on how fast the work is completed.

Areas that will face power cut on Wednesday include KK Nagar, Guindy, Tambaram, Sothuperumbedu, Perumbakkam, Velachery and Manali, according to TNEB.

In the Outhuperumbedu region, the areas that will face the power outage include Kamarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Balamurgan Nagar, part of Sholavaram, GNT Road, and Kavarakullam, the board further said.

In KK Nagar, 10th Avenue, Alagirisamy salai, Tholkapiyam, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Chitra Avenue, Nelson Manickam Road, Thangal Street, Iyappa, Nagar, and surrounding areas will face load shedding.

In Guindy region, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandampakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, and St Thomas Mount will face power outage.

Other regions in Chennai that will face power outage include Ramaiah Main Road, Nookampalayam Mian Road, Gokul Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Alagiri Street, Kannabiran Street in the Tambaram area and Sithalapakkam, ADB Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, and Sankarapuram in Perumbakkam.

In Velachery, there will be a power cut in TA Koil 1st street, 5th street, Lakshpuram area, part of the Bypass road. In Manali, there will be a power outage in MMDA phase I and II, Elathanur, Nehru Nagar and Thanigai Nagar.