Massive landslide hits Kullu: Buildings collapse in Anni market area, scary video surfaces

Several houses in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district caved in like a pack of cards in rain-triggered landslides that hit the mountain district on Thursday morning. The horrifying incident has been caught on camera while the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained but, as of now, there has been no report of life loss since the buildings were reportedly evacuated a few days ago. The devastating landslide took place in a market area of Anni which is a town in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, 76 km from district headquarters Kullu.

Several houses collapse in landslide in Himachal's Kullu, scary video surfaces

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated the commercial building two days ago. However, in the video, several houses can be seen crumbling.

As seen in the video, at least eight to nine big buildings collapsed near a bus stand in Anni town. According to initial reports, one of the buildings that collapsed in Thursday's landslide housed two banks.

“Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days ago,” chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted.

Massive landslide in Kullu: Here is what we know so far

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by continuous rain, cloudbursts, landslides in the past few weeks.

A fresh landslide struck Anni in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Thursday in which several buildings collapsed.

The Kullu-Mandi Highway has been damaged disconnecting both while several vehicles were stranded on the road.

Satellite image of Anni in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

Shimla, another worst-affected city in the Himachal rain, recorded 190 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Rain continues in Himachal Pradesh with the IMD issuing a red alert for the next two days across Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh this year, a total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Over 100 buildings collapsed in Shimla, the queen of the hills as the state battles the worst-ever natural calamity in history. An ancient Shiv Temple in Shimla's famous Summer Hill area was washed away this monsoon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.