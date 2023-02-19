Several injured as vehicles pile up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Video

Several vehicles collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to dense fog on Sunday morning, DCP rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said, adding that some people have been injured in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some reports claimed that as many as 15 vehicles collided on the expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to poor visibility.

“Today, around 8am, due to dense fog, vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. No casualties have been reported, at present the traffic is running normally,” the ADCP traffic said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 5 people received minor injuries but one truck driver is seriously injured.

Meanwhile, on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, a collision involving over a dozen vehicles resulted in injuries to several people. The vehicles included a school bus that was carrying many children, India Today reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat near Pali village on the national highway 709 B when more than a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and school buses, collided amid low visibility, the report added.

In a similar incident, two persons were killed while two others were injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Saturday early morning, reportedly due to dense fog, the Agra Police said.

The incident took place on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad police station area in Agra. The police said that the victims, all from Hapur, were on their way to Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function.

There was dense fog in the area and due to low visibility, the car driver jumped onto the wrong side and ended up collided with an oncoming container truck, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP East Zone Agra, Somendra Meena said the deceased have been identified as Naveen Singhal and Anshul Mittal.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital. Further proceedings into the case are on, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON