Sex-racket probe: Cops say arrested Meghalaya BJP leader ‘not revealing info’

Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard N Marak, arrested last month on charges of human trafficking, is not cooperating with the sex-racket probe, police said, adding the politician is not revealing information on illegal activities that took place at his farm house.

“The accused is not cooperating with the investigation. He has not revealed information on the illegal activities which were going on in the farmhouse,” a senior official probing the matter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former militant leader was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on July 26, four days after police busted a sex racket being run at his farmhouse in West Garo Hills district. As many as 73 people were arrested and six minors were rescued from Marak’s farmhouse.

Later, a large amount of explosives and crossbows were also seized from the farmhouse named ‘Rimpu Bagan’.

Marak told police he did not know what was happening there. He further said the place was being used as a homestay, and he had not visited it in the past three months. When asked about the caretaker of the place, he allegedly gave names of deceased people.

He also said the racket and the weapons were a setup and a political vendetta against him by chief minister Conrad K Sangma. The Meghalaya CM has denied the charge.

The BJP is a part of the state’s ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP). Earlier, it was speculated the BJP would field Marak against Sangma in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

