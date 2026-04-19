Sexual videos, online stalking: Shocking allegations emerge in Nashik TCS BPO case

The alleged sexual harassment case in Nashik's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit keeps getting complicated as shocking details of sexual assault and harassment emerge.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also formed a four-member fact-finding team to start a probe into the matter.(REUTERS/Representational)

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One of the victims told police that an accused forced himself onto her on pretext of marriage while he did not disclose that he was already married. The woman also alleged that the accused pressurised her to convert to Islam, news agency PTI reported.

‘Concealed marriage’

According to an FIR filed by the woman, she met one of the accused of the case some four years ago and became friends. The accused also promised to get her a job at TCS after graduation, the woman told police, according to the PTI report.

She alleged that in 2022, the accused forced himself on her and told her that he wanted to marry her. Later, the woman joined TCS' Nashik branch where the accused also worked and in 2024, the accused sexually harassed her again at a resort, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the woman said she found out the accused was already married and had two children, only when his wife reached out to her. When confronted, the accused said that he did not intend to marry the survivor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the woman said she found out the accused was already married and had two children, only when his wife reached out to her. When confronted, the accused said that he did not intend to marry the survivor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also alleged that the man, along with two other colleagues who are also named in the FIR, forced her to convert to Islam. The FIR also alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by some of the co-accused in the case. Stalking on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also alleged that the man, along with two other colleagues who are also named in the FIR, forced her to convert to Islam. The FIR also alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by some of the co-accused in the case. Stalking on social media {{/usCountry}}

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The probe into the case, which keeps unfolding with grave revelations and accusations every passing day, also found out that the suspects allegedly stalked survivors on social media and sent them unsolicited messages on sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, according to a report by NDTV. The accused allegedly made obscene remarks and sent objectionable videos to the survivors, which the police are now examining.

So far, eight people have been accused in the case relating to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the BPO in Nashik, out of which, Nida Khan is one. Khan approached the Nashik Sessions Court on Saturday for anticipatory bail as she remains allegedly absconding. All other seven accused have been arrested.

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Nida’s defence lawyers, Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyed, said the court is expected to take up her anticipatory bail application for hearing on Monday, HT has reported.

“She has been falsely implicated in the case. She does not have any record of any kind of criminal activity,” said Kasliwal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also formed a four-member fact-finding team to start a probe into the matter.

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