SGPC asks maker of 'Hind Di Chadar' not to release animation film on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Amritsar, The SGPC on Monday asked the maker of animation film 'Hind Di Chadar', based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, not to release it in view of religious sentiments, claiming that it contains several "shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal".

'Hind Di Chadar', the animation film has been made by Baweja Movie Private Limited on the life of the ninth Sikh Guru. It is to be released on November 21.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan has asked the producer and director of the animation film not to release it in view of Sikh sentiments.

In a statement, Mannan said the film contains several "shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal".

Considering these issues, and following the directions of Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, the secretariat of the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, has issued a letter instructing that the film must not be released on November 21 as planned.

He said the decision to screen the film must be withdrawn in light of the Akal Takht's orders.

He added that the film review committee had submitted its report to the Akal Takht, based on which the secretariat issued the prohibition letter.

Mannan further said that depicting the Sikh Gurus through imagination or animation in any form is strictly prohibited, and doing so is a violation of Sikh principles and the edicts earlier issued by the Akal Takht.

He said when even portraying characters related to the Gurus and their families is disallowed, filmmakers should refrain from planning such projects in the first place.

Such films not only hurt Sikh sentiments but also create unnecessary controversy.

He added that at a time when the 'Sikh Panth' is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, releasing an animation film related to the Guru by deviating from Sikh principles is not appropriate in any manner.

