Missing since October 16 in Israel, Mangaluru man's family approaches Indian embassy to help find him

An Indian man has gone missing in Israel capital Tel Aviv, his family has alleged. Shadrack Emmanuel, 41, made a video call to his family in Mangaluru, Karnataka, from Tel Aviv, at 8.05 pm on October 16. His family has been unable to contact him or obtain any information about his whereabouts since then.

A pedestrian passes a billboard in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo)

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The family said they received his last WhatsApp message at 8.49 pm that day. When they were unable to contact him, they approached the Indian Embassy and Israeli police in Tel Aviv for help in tracing him, according to a PTI report.

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Daisy Emmanuel, his wife, said his mobile phone had remained unreachable. She then wrote to the Indian Embassy on October 21, expressing concern for his safety and seeking immediate coordination with Israeli police and local authorities to trace him. The family has also lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru city police commissioner also.

Shadrak is a resident of Kodakkal in the Kannur locality near Padil in Mangaluru, who travelled to Israel on May 16, 2025, on an employment visa arranged through a Mangaluru-based recruitment agency. He was working with a private company near Nazareth, according to PTI.

Phone location data, browsing history offer clues

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{{^usCountry}} Family members said Emmanuel's phone location data and browsing history suggested that he might have travelled towards Beersheba, around 200 km from his workplace, on the day he went missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members said Emmanuel's phone location data and browsing history suggested that he might have travelled towards Beersheba, around 200 km from his workplace, on the day he went missing. {{/usCountry}}

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They also found searches related to Hebron in his browsing history. The family fears he might have been caught up in unrest in the region, but there is no confirmed information about his whereabouts.

Emmanuel has two young children. His family has appealed to the Indian community in Israel for assistance and brought the matter to the attention of local public representatives.

Mangaluru MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said in a statement that he had written to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, urging it to help the family trace Emmanuel.

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