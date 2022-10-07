Shah arrives in North-East, says real growth happened after 2014

Siliguri: Union home minister Amit Shah said in Gangtok on Friday that developments in the North-East under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have outmatched the work done in the 70 years before the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.

Shah began a three-day tour of northeastern states with Sikkim.

Speaking at the Eastern and North-Eastern Cooperative Diary Conclave 2022, held in Gangtok, the home minister said: “The real development of Northeast has started only after Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He started developing the Northeast with a holistic approach.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, airports, rail links, new national highway networks, irrigation systems and new industries have been set up in every state of the North-East,” he said.

Shah said that the 12 states in the region contribute 12% of the nation’s total diary production each year, adding that the share should reach 20 % in the next five years. Emphasising on the need for milk producers to get organised, Shah said that 70% of the total milk produced in the country now goes to the unorganised sector. “In the next five years, the should come down to 20%,” said Shah who is also the Union cooperation minister.

“Dairy industry is the only way for women empowerment, eradication of poverty and doubling of farmer’s income. Along with making dairy, a system of nutrition is made for thousands of crores of children. I want to ask all the NGOs working in the field of women empowerment to focus on dairy industry because dairy industry is the best example of women empowerment,” said Shah.

The Centre has set a target to have at least one dairy cooperative society in every gram panchayat area in the country, Shah told the audience at Manan Kendra, where the conclave was held.

“The Prime Minister established the ministry of cooperation, fulfilling the 70-year- old demand of the cooperative movement of the country,” said Shah.

The Union minster gave away the National Cooperative Diary Award to Sikkim, with Assam second and Bengal’s Mother Diary third. Other than the northeastern states, representatives from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha attended the conclave.

Before starting his visit, Shah tweeted on Friday morning: “Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the ‘Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022’ at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

Shah reached Sikkim at 11.45am, and spent around four hours in the Himalayan state. He unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Gangtok, and held a meeting with Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.

During the visit, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders submitted a memorandum to Shah, demanding schedule tribe status to 12 Gorkha communities in the state, and reservation of seats in the Sikkim legislative assembly for the Tamang and Limbu communities.

Later in the day Shah reached Assam, where he is scheduled to address BJP workers, attend a meeting of chief ministers and director generals of police on narcotics, review the functioning of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), and inaugurate the newly built office of the BJP’s unit. He attended a meeting on ‘Flood Free Assam’ – organised to discuss the crisis arising out of frequent floods in the state –in Guwahati on Friday evening.

