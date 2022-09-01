Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shah to launch portal for allotment of houses to CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel

Shah to launch portal for allotment of houses to CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:40 AM IST

In a statement, the Union home ministry said the eAwas portal was being launched to increase the “Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR)”

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a portal for online registration and allotment of residential accommodation to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel as per a revised policy.

In a statement, the Union home ministry said the eAwas portal was being launched to increase the “Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR)” among the paramilitary personnel and to bring transparency and ensure the implementation of the revised policy for allotting the accommodation.

It added the portal has been developed in line with the system of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (eSampada). “It has the provision to notify the applicants through SMS and e-mail and facilitate planning for the construction of new quarters based on the demand-gap analysis.”

The statement said a provision of inter-force allotment will result in optimum utilisation of available houses and thereby increase the HSR. “The portal has a provision that if a house of any particular Force is not allotted for any reason for a period of four months, then any CAPF personnel can apply for the same vacant house online.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP