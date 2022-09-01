Shah to launch portal for allotment of houses to CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a portal for online registration and allotment of residential accommodation to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel as per a revised policy.

In a statement, the Union home ministry said the eAwas portal was being launched to increase the “Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR)” among the paramilitary personnel and to bring transparency and ensure the implementation of the revised policy for allotting the accommodation.

It added the portal has been developed in line with the system of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (eSampada). “It has the provision to notify the applicants through SMS and e-mail and facilitate planning for the construction of new quarters based on the demand-gap analysis.”

The statement said a provision of inter-force allotment will result in optimum utilisation of available houses and thereby increase the HSR. “The portal has a provision that if a house of any particular Force is not allotted for any reason for a period of four months, then any CAPF personnel can apply for the same vacant house online.”

