Shah to visit Bengal from Friday to review border security steps

Union home minster Amit Shah is set to visit West Bengal on Friday and Saturday during which he will hold review meetings related to the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangladesh border, officials aware of the matter said.

Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo

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The meeting will be held in Siliguri, which shares border with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Shah is directly flying to West Bengal from his meeting in Mahabalipuram where he is chairing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on Thursday. Chief ministers of southern states along with UTs will be present in the meeting.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, top police officers from West Bengal including police chief Siddharth Nath Gupta have reached Siliguri and are reviewing the arrangements.

The West Bengal police has prepared an update of the developments in the last 100 days and an exhibition on the complete implementation of the three criminal laws in the state. The new criminal justice delivery process was implemented fully after the BJP government came to power in the Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SSB and the BSF will share updates on the border security. The chiefs of both forces along with the state police will be in Siliguri during the meeting. This is in continuation of the steps for strengthening the border security which will be unveiled in the coming days,” an official aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SSB and the BSF will share updates on the border security. The chiefs of both forces along with the state police will be in Siliguri during the meeting. This is in continuation of the steps for strengthening the border security which will be unveiled in the coming days,” an official aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

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A second officer, aware of the home minister’s visit said, “The HM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various projects related to border security on Friday. He will also interact with jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal in Siliguri. Later in the day, the Home Minister will inaugurate an exhibition on the three new criminal laws. The next morning, he will chair a border security related meeting in Siliguri.”

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