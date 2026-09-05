New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked teachers to shape generations of students who develop a scientific outlook and move forward with the spirit of "nation first".

Shape generations of students with scientific outlook, 'nation first' spirit: President to teachers

In an article written on the occasion of Teachers' Day, she said it is the sacred duty of teachers to guide their students to be good human beings.

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Students who achieve prosperity and glory while remaining ethical in their thoughts and actions are living embodiments of a teacher's success, the president said.

Deep Dive What responsibilities do teachers have in shaping a scientific outlook among students? Teachers are tasked with guiding students to develop a scientific outlook, ethical values, and a spirit of 'nation first', ultimately shaping them into responsible citizens who contribute to society. Why is the role of a teacher considered more critical today than in the past? With the availability of vast information online, teachers must now focus on fostering critical thinking, independent learning, and personal development, rather than simply delivering facts. How can teachers encourage independent thinking in students? Teachers can promote independent thinking by encouraging curiosity, facilitating discussions, and creating an environment where students feel safe to ask questions and express their thoughts.

She said the country is moving steadily towards the goal of becoming a developed nation with social inclusion at the core.

"As we advance on this journey, I want our teachers to shape generations of students who value the richness of our cultural heritage and traditions; who develop a scientific outlook and work for the welfare of humanity; who uphold the ideal of Antyodaya; who protect the environment and all living creatures; who strive for individual and collective excellence, and who move forward with the spirit of 'nation first'," President Murmu said.

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{{^usCountry}} In the article titled 'Shaping Minds; Building the Future', she said parents and guardians repose the highest trust in teachers when they send their children to study. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the article titled 'Shaping Minds; Building the Future', she said parents and guardians repose the highest trust in teachers when they send their children to study. {{/usCountry}}

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"They believe that the teachers will treat the children as their own and take utmost care of the child's safety and development. It is the dharma of every teacher to uphold this sacred trust placed in them," the president said.

A teacher's attitude, conduct and behaviour should not generate fear and anxiety in the children, break their morale or allow any sense of inferiority to develop, she said, adding that good teachers help their students become the best versions of themselves.

To encourage independent thinking in students, to ignite their curiosity, to promote the tendency to ask questions, to sharpen their capacity for argument and judgement, and to help them grow into independent individuals these are among the most useful and rewarding dimensions of teaching, the president said.

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"It is only through such inspiring education that we will raise generations of successful entrepreneurs, brilliant scientists, creative artists and citizens capable of finding innovative solutions to emerging challenges," she said.

Acknowledging the role of her teachers, President Murmu said a loving and dedicated teacher can awaken limitless potential and inspiration within a student. Strengthened by that encouragement, students develop the courage to face life's toughest challenges and the confidence to pursue the loftiest of goals, she said, adding that teachers do "far more than teach a curriculum".

"To every citizen, I make an appeal: always hold our committed and sincere teachers in the highest esteem. I ardently wish that with the contribution of our dedicated teachers, India continues to learn and goes on to lead," the president said.

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