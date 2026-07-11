Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde meet sparks buzz, Supriya Sule steps in to calm storm

Supriya Sule, president of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), on Friday sought to put an end to speculation over the meeting between party chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, describing the controversy as a "storm in a tea cup" and insisting the interaction was merely a courtesy call.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde meets Sharad Pawar, at the legislature, in Mumbai. (PTI)

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Speaking to reporters, Sule said, "It was just a short courtesy meeting. Nothing more than that."

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Shinde at the Maharashtra Assembly earlier this week had triggered intense political speculation, with allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), questioning the optics of the interaction.

Sule also dismissed reports that a section of the NCP (SP) was considering switching to the BJP-led NDA.

"I am in constant touch with all our eight MPs. We are all united," she said.

Team Uddhav's objections

The controversy erupted after Sharad Pawar met Shinde in the deputy chief minister's office inside the Vidhan Sabha premises after attending a meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar also held a meeting of NCP (SP) legislators at the same venue, fuelling speculation about possible political realignments.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had sharply criticised the meeting, calling Shinde a "traitor" and questioning why Pawar chose to meet him in his office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had sharply criticised the meeting, calling Shinde a "traitor" and questioning why Pawar chose to meet him in his office. {{/usCountry}}

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"Shinde is a traitor. We should not give him legitimacy by meeting him. We can't be seen sipping tea with a traitor," Raut had said.

He also argued that the meeting could affect Sharad Pawar's credibility and said workers of the MVA alliance were upset over the development.

'Misunderstanding', says Supriya Sule

Responding to Raut's criticism, Sule said the differences had already been resolved.

"I have spoken to Sanjay Raut. It was a misunderstanding. We are good now," she said.

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A day after his criticism, Raut also softened his stand, describing Sharad Pawar as the tallest leader of the MVA and clarifying that he was only conveying the sentiments of party workers. However, he maintained that Eknath Shinde should remain politically untouchable for MVA constituents.

Congress remarks add to speculation

The political buzz was further amplified after senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that "five or six" NCP (SP) MPs were restless and their future political course remained uncertain.

The NCP (SP), however, rejected the claim. Senior party leader Jayant Patil asserted that all eight MPs and 10 MLAs remained united, and said it was inappropriate for leaders of one party to speculate about another's internal affairs.

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Separately, Sule also dismissed speculation about a possible merger between the NCP (SP) and the Congress.

"The NCP (SP) is not involved in any merger talks. We have neither received any proposal from the Congress nor have we given them any proposal regarding a merger," she said.

She maintained that the two parties continued to work closely as allies in the MVA in Maharashtra and the INDIA bloc at the national level.

"As allies, the NCP (SP) and the Congress were together, are together and will remain together," Sule asserted.