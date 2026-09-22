...
...
Next Story

Sharad Pawar flags Tata Sons board decisions, says Tata Trusts’ rights must be respected

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief called for safeguarding the institutional heritage and philanthropic governance model of the Tata Group.

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 14:39:02 IST
ANI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday called for safeguarding the institutional heritage and philanthropic governance model of the Tata Group, expressing concerns over recent board-level decisions at Tata Sons and emphasising that the affirmative voting rights of Tata Trusts must be respected.

Sharad Pawar raises governance concerns over Tata Sons chairman reappointment, IPO move. (HT/PTI)
Sharad Pawar raises governance concerns over Tata Sons chairman reappointment, IPO move. (HT/PTI)

Taking to social media platform X alongside an image shared in Marathi titled "Preserving the Tata Group's Legacy is the Need of the Hour," Pawar stated that Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family steered Indian industry with a deep commitment to societal welfare, making the preservation of Tata Trusts' statutory role essential.

"Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family gave industry a value-based direction of social service. Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved. When decisions are made regarding the leadership of the Tata Group, it is essential to respect the institutional processes and the role of the Trusts. Because it is necessary to preserve the legacy of the 'Tata Group,' which is continuously connected not only to the development of Maharashtra but also to the nation's progress and societal life," Pawar said.

Highlighting a recent board meeting on September 17, where Tata Sons decided by a 4-1 majority to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another five-year term beginning in February and initiated steps toward a potential public listing of Tata Sons, Pawar flagged governance anomalies.

The NCP (SP) chief highlighted that while Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voted against both proposals, nominee director Venu Srinivasan voted in favour. According to the view of Tata Trusts holding 66 per cent ownership, Pawar pointed out that under the company's Articles of Association, any appointment of the Chairman requires the affirmative consent of a majority of trust-nominated directors present. With only two such directors in attendance, unanimity between both was required, rendering the resolution questionable from the outset.

Pawar emphasised that corporate governance norms demand strict adherence to company bylaws, noting that the Supreme Court had previously recognised the affirmative voting rights vested in trust-nominated directors to protect stakeholder interests.

He further urged preserving the institutional integrity and value-based legacy of the group, which has dedicated itself to the development of India, as it is our collective responsibility.

 
sharad pawartatatata sons
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Sharad Pawar flags Tata Sons board decisions, says Tata Trusts’ rights must be respected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks