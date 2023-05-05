Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / High drama as NCP supporter tries to self-immolate amid party meet over its next chief

High drama as NCP supporter tries to self-immolate amid party meet over its next chief

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 05, 2023 12:41 PM IST

An unidentified NCP worker tried to self-immolate outside the party in Mumbai.

An unidentified Nationalist Congress Party worker tried to self-immolate outside the party in Mumbai on Friday even as a key meeting of top NCP leaders was going on to choose its next president.

An NCP worker is being rescued as he tried to die by suicide outside the party office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)

Meanwhile, the NCP passed a resolution rejecting Pawar's resignation as party president and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded, senior NCP Praful Patel said after the party's core committee.

The decision was taken days after Pawar dropped a bombshell saying he would step down from the post. Celebrations by NCP party workers erupted soon after senior NCP Praful Patel announce the committee's decision at a press conference.

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

The announcement, made at an event, stunned leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party. Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

The announcement came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
mumbai nationalist congress party sharad pawar ncp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP