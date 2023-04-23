Sharad Pawar's 'if-then' message for ‘someone trying to break Ajit away’

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday commented on the speculations of a possibility of a split in the NCP and without denying it, he said if the party has to take a strong stand, it will take but there has been no discussion on it yet and hence he desisted from speaking more on the issue. "If someone is trying to break away, then it is their strategy and they must be doing that," Sharad Pawar said without dismissing the possibility of a split in the party. NCP has so far dismissed all rumours of Ajit Pawar's suspected rebellion which have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.

Ajit Pawar has spoken cautiously on many issues that the opposition parties have taken up. Ajit Pawar reportedly held meetings with the MLAs in his support, but Sharad Pawar reportedly prevailed over the situation and Ajit Pawar gave statement asserting that he will remain in the NCP as long as he lives.

That did not solve the crisis in the NCP as Ajit Pawar is not included in the list of star campaigners for the Karnataka polls. Ajit was present at the NCP's Iftar party in Mumbai recently along with Sharad Pawar but his absence in another meeting gave mixed signals about what lies ahead for Maharashtra.

