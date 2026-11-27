The NCP(SP) on Friday announced its decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill in the special Parliament session, to be held from November 30 to December 3. The announcement was made by NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad after a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar.

The announcement was made by NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad after a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI File Photo) more less

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Speaking outside the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where Pawar is admitted, Awhad said, “Pawar saheb told me that as per constitutional provisions, delimitation has to be done. Supriya tai and the MPs have taken a decision. Our party will support the delimitation.”

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The Centre has proposed the expansion of the Lok Sabha and delimitation of constituencies, a move opposed by the opposition INDIA bloc. Awhad's announcement came hours after the Union Cabinet decided on delimitation, which includes a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting to be convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy as her father was ailing. The party will send its MPs for the meeting. NCP(SP)'s 3 conditions to back delimitation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting to be convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy as her father was ailing. The party will send its MPs for the meeting. NCP(SP)'s 3 conditions to back delimitation {{/usCountry}}

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Sule had earlier said that the party has set three conditions for its support to the bill: First, the women's reservation must be implemented. Second, there should be a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all the states and third, there should be adequate representation to the opposition parties in the delimitation commission that will redraw the boundaries.

NCP(SP) issues whip to MPs

The NCP(SP) on Friday issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30. The party has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

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Deep Dive Why did the NCP (SP) announce support for the delimitation bill? NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said delimitation has to be carried out under constitutional provisions. He announced the party’s support after a meeting with Sharad Pawar. What had Supriya Sule said about the NCP (SP)’s position on delimitation? Before the party announced its support, Sule said the NCP (SP) would examine the bill’s draft before deciding its position. She said she had not yet seen the text. Why was Supriya Sule expected to miss the INDIA bloc meeting on delimitation? Sule was expected to miss the meeting because her father, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, was unwell. The meeting was called to discuss the Opposition’s strategy for Parliament’s special sitting.