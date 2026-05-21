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Sharad Pawar’s NCP ends merger talks with Sunetra Pawar-led party faction

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar said that it will be focussed on its role as a more effective opposition party

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:31 pm IST
By Faisal Malik
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The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP – SP) has ended attempts for merger with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying it will be focussed on its role as a more effective opposition party.

The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO/File)

“The issue of the merger has been closed from our side. There will be no further talks on a merger. We will now focus on strengthening the NCP – SP,” the party’s Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde said on Wednesday.

People aware of the matter said the issue was discussed at a party meeting called by NCP founder Sharad Pawar to discuss the party’s plans. They added that the issue of merger talks was raised at the meeting.

NCP – SP working president Supriya Sule and former Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil clarified that the party has moved on, and merger talks are over. The party’s lawmakers, former lawmakers, and candidates, who lost the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, were among those who attended the meeting on Wednesday.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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