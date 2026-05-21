Sharad Pawar’s NCP ends merger talks with Sunetra Pawar-led party faction

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP – SP) has ended attempts for merger with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying it will be focussed on its role as a more effective opposition party.

The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO/File)

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“The issue of the merger has been closed from our side. There will be no further talks on a merger. We will now focus on strengthening the NCP – SP,” the party’s Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde said on Wednesday.

People aware of the matter said the issue was discussed at a party meeting called by NCP founder Sharad Pawar to discuss the party’s plans. They added that the issue of merger talks was raised at the meeting.

NCP – SP working president Supriya Sule and former Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil clarified that the party has moved on, and merger talks are over. The party’s lawmakers, former lawmakers, and candidates, who lost the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, were among those who attended the meeting on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met Sharad Pawar on May 12, triggering fresh speculation about the merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met Sharad Pawar on May 12, triggering fresh speculation about the merger. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many lawmakers who attended the Wednesday meeting said they need to know the merger status to understand what stand they should take. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many lawmakers who attended the Wednesday meeting said they need to know the merger status to understand what stand they should take. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The merger talks ended after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed in an air crash in January. The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The merger talks ended after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed in an air crash in January. The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NCP – SP faction acknowledged merger talks for the first time after Ajit Pawar’s death and said his unfinished work should be completed. NCP denied having such talks, but later admitted that they were underway and that Sunetra Pawar will take a final decision. Top NCP leaders have since opposed the merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP – SP faction acknowledged merger talks for the first time after Ajit Pawar’s death and said his unfinished work should be completed. NCP denied having such talks, but later admitted that they were underway and that Sunetra Pawar will take a final decision. Top NCP leaders have since opposed the merger. {{/usCountry}}

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