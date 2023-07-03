Home / India News / Sharad Pawar sacks Praful Patel as NCP working president, removes him from party

Sharad Pawar sacks Praful Patel as NCP working president, removes him from party

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 03, 2023 05:41 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled Praful Patel aand Sunil Tatkare from the party for anti-party activities.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled Praful Patel aand Sunil Tatkare from the party for anti-party activities. Patel was the national working president of the party, while Tatkare was NCP's national general secretary.

Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel
Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel

Also read: 'Some acted differently. Personally I'm not...': Sharad Pawar on Ajit's revolt

“I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities,” Sharad Pawar tweeted.

The expulsion comes amid Praful Patel appointing Sunil Tatkare as the state chief of party.

Earlier in the day, the NCP sacked three party leaders - divisional NCP chief Narendra Rathod, Akola city district chief Vijay Deshmukh and state minister Shivajirao Garje - for attending the oath-taking ceremony of Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

In a statement, the Sharad Pawar's party said, “This act (attending Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony) is against party discipline as well as party policy.”

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra deputy CM

In an unexpected development on Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019 in the Eknath Shinde government. Eight other NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode were also sworn in as ministers.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out