‘Not the person to harbour malaise & act’: Sharad Pawar on nephew Ajit's rebellion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he does not feel pained after nine MLAs including his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Stating that Ajit Pawar is not the party, Pawar said he will not take any action against anyone. “Even as some have acted differently, personally I am not the person to harbour malaise and act. Any action related to disqualification will be taken by Jayant Patil, who is state unit chief", the NCP chief said at a briefing day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party.



“Jayant Patil is heading the party in the state legislature. He has all the right to take any decision. I came to know about disqualification petition moved against the nine MLAs only from you”, he added.



On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government. Eight other NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde were sworn in as ministers.



When asked about Leader of opposition post in the Assembly, Pawar hinted that Congress might get this role. “As per my information Congress has biggest strength in the assembly now and if Congress has claimed /Leader of Opposition, then their demand is appropriate”, he said.

"BJP is trying to destroy all opposition parties," Pawar, who is among the leaders forging opposition unity ahead of 2024 polls, said.

