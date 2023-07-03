Ajit Pawar, the ultimate political player

Mumbai: The history of Maharashtra politics repeated itself after three years and eight months on Sunday when Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister for the fifth time. The last time this happened—on November 23, 2019—Ajit’s hole-and-corner tryst with the BJP and his ministership lasted for a few days. Maharashtra deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Ajit Pawar on Sunday (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

On Sunday, Ajit went in for action replay but this time with the support of over 40 of the NCP’s 53 MLAs. He chose to split the party even as his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, was busy getting all opposition parties together to take on the BJP. Sunday’s development is also about the nephew trying to outsmart his uncle in the long-standing cold war between the two.

Ajit (63) became deputy CM in November 2010 for the first time after flexing his muscle and thwarting his uncle’s plan to again give the position to the party’s heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal. In a surprise move, he resigned in September 2012, following allegations against him in an irrigation scam, but came back within three months after obtaining a “clean chit” for himself from the then Congress-NCP government.

Despite being in numerous controversies, the seven-term MLA enjoys a significant following among legislators and cadres alike. An expert in electoral management and a resourceful leader, he groomed many MLAs and even helped them to get elected. Even after the arrival of Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, he was regarded as number two in the party. “He is always available to party MLAs and workers, and involved in the day-to-day activities of the party,” said an NCP leader. “That’s why most MLAs are with him.”

Ajit’s intention of taking over the party was no secret. It came into the open when he tried to silence leaders and workers who were persuading Sharad Pawar to take back his resignation as party chief on May 2.

Ajit’s rebellion will change the political equations in the NCP-Congress stronghold of western Maharashtra. He has a good following there and knows the powerful cooperation sector, which is the backbone of the region’s economy. The BJP is desperate to make inroads into the sector, and with Ajit on board, it will be easier for it to vie for the 11 Lok Sabha and over 60 assembly seats in western Maharashtra. In fact, even Supriya Sule’s Lok Sabha seat could be in danger, as it was Ajit who has been handling affairs in Baramati, the Pawar family’s pocket borough. This is the reason the NCP was moving cautiously, and attempts were made till the last moment to persuade him not to leave—indeed, Sule visited Ajit’s official residence twice to convince him.

Leaders close to him said that Sule’s elevation as working president in May had forced his decision. “It led to a direct conflict between the two, as she was also put in charge of the Maharashtra unit,” said a senior leader. “The decision denied Ajit the free hand he had been enjoying for years.”

Ajit’s ambitions extend to the chief ministership. He was close to the post in 2004 when the NCP won two seats more than the Congress—however, Pawar conceded the post to the Congress in exchange for more cabinet berths. A determined Ajit ensured support among the MLAs and arm-twisted his uncle to make him deputy chief minister in 2010. Since then, he has taken oath as deputy CM four more times.

“Ajit would have loved to be in Shinde’s position,” said a key BJP leader. “He was in touch with BJP leaders when Shinde was negotiating with them in 2022. He would have preferred a better deal for himself but with the Enforcement Directorate probing cases involving his family members, he doesn’t have much option than to join the government now.”

Besides, he will have something else to deal with: His uncle. Pawar on Sunday vowed to fight. It remains to be seen who scores this time. Will it be the uncle or the nephew?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON