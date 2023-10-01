Sharad Pawar says everyone knows who's NCP founder, ‘Symbol will remain with us’: Supriya

At the hearing of the Election Commission over the split of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar himself will be present from his side. The hearing will be held in New Delhi on October 6. On Sunday, Pawar confirmed that he had received the summons from the Election Commission and said everyone knows who is the party founder. "What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar said.

The statement comes as there is still a lot of speculation over Sharad Pawar's move. On July 2, his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar is the lynchpin in the opposition bloc of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Amid doubts over his secret support to his nephew, he reiterated that he would not leave the INDIA bloc.

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday said there is no fight in the NCP as NCP means Sharad Pawar. " From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone knows NCP means Sharad Pawar. NCP national president is Sharad Pawar, and the Maharashtra state president is Jayant Patil. There is no question of it (the symbol) going away. The party was made by Sharad Pawar, so the symbol should remain with him it is obvious,” Supriya Sule said.

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, husband of MP Navneet Rana, recently made an explosive claim that there will be a miracle in the state in the next 15 to 20 days. A strong BJP government will be in the state with the participation of Sharad Pawar, Ravi Rana claimed

