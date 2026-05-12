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Sharad Pawar seeks all-party meet to discuss situation after PM’s austerity call

On Sunday, PM Modi called for a series of austerity measures, urging citizens to cut petrol and diesel consumption, adopt work from home options

Published on: May 12, 2026 01:03 pm IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

Pawar on X said that the PM must convene an all party meeting. (X/PawarSpeaks)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, however, criticised the PM and asked: ‘why should people bear the burden for the mistakes of the government’.

“When crude prices were around $60 to $65 per barrel, you were still selling petrol and diesel to us at inflated prices,” Thackeray said.

On Sunday, PM Modi called for a series of austerity measures, urging citizens to cut petrol and diesel consumption, adopt work from home options, postpone foreign travel and temporarily pause gold purchases.

Pawar on X said that the PM must convene an all party meeting. He said, “The sudden nature of these announcements has created an atmosphere of unease among ordinary citizens, the industry-business sector, as well as investors. This situation is certainly a cause for concern. These are likely to have far-reaching impacts on the country’s economy.”

“Currently, the international market price of crude oil is roughly $90 to $100 per barrel. It’s not as if the world has never seen prices like this before. From 2008 onward, during the Arab Spring in 2011-2012, in the period of 2013-2014 (when BJP folks were vehemently ranting about crude oil prices and the country’s embarrassment during that time), and later in a similar situation between 2022 and 2023 when OPEC decided to cut crude oil production, the price per barrel had also reached $90 to $100. Out of these instances, Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister 3 to 4 times, and once it was Modi himself. Manmohan Singh didn’t make such an appeal then, nor did Modi. So why now?” he asked.

“When the price per barrel was around $60 to $65, you were still selling us petrol and diesel at inflated rates—where did all that money collected from people, amounting to several lakh crore rupees, go? What happened to it?” he said.

“The Prime Minister says to cut back on petrol and diesel use. Alright. So why has this occurred to you only now? When campaigning and doing roadshows in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states’ elections, and transporting lakhs of people from across the country to those states, wasting billions of liters of petrol and diesel—why didn’t it occur to you then?” he asked.

 
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