Sharad Pawar to hold meeting of opposition leaders, BJP calls it 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. According to his party leader Nawab Malik, Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country.

"Prominent political leaders and eminent persons from different sections of the society will attend the meeting at Pawar's residence in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the country," said Malik.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, however, said that Pawar is harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting opposition parties against the BJP-led central government.

"At a time when Maharashtra is going out of control, NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are cursing one another, Sharad Pawar ji is having 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney (a pipedream)'," Somaiya said on Monday.

"He is trying to get the Opposition together at a time Shiv Sena is showing them the chappal, and there is a rampant mismanagement of Covid in the state," he added.

The BJP leader further said there will be no match for PM Narendra Modi's leadership even if the entire Opposition unites against him.

Similar sentiments were echoed by political strategist Prashant Kishor who met Pawar in Delhi on Monday, the second meeting between the two leaders in 10 days. Kishor said he won't attend the 4pm discussion.

"I don’t believe that any third or fourth front can defeat Narendra Modi so why would I be part of any such coalition. Just because 15 persons are meeting, you cannot call it a fifteen-party meeting," said Kishor.

According to NCP, those invited for Tuesday’s meeting included Yashwant Sinha, Pavan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, KTS Tulsi, Majeed Memon , Vandana Chavan , Ghanshyam Tiwari , Karan Thapar, Javed Akhtar , Ashutosh, SY Qureshi, Arun Kumar, KC Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves and Pritish Nandy.

The meeting will be held under the banner of Rashtra Manch, an anti-BJP platform set up in 2018.