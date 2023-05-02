Sharad Pawar will take 2-3 days to reconsider his decision: Ajit Pawar

After Sharad Pawar stepped down as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Tuesday, nephew Ajit Pawar said the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We told him (Sharad Pawar) that the workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and needs 2-3 days..." NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters as he held talks with protesting party workers in Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

"After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that he would continue working in the political, social and cultural life.

"I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections now," the veteran leader said.

Moments after senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar's decision urging him to withdraw it.

Ajit Pawar asked the party workers and leaders not to become emotional over the decision and said, "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has decided and will not take it back."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajit Pawar said the members of the committee suggested by Sharad Pawar to elect the next party President are "not from outside, but are from within the NCP family itself".

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Sharad Pawar withdraw his decision.

"We are not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil

Several leaders including Jayant Patil broke down after the Veteran politician's announcement.