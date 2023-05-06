‘Not right to step aside’: Sharad Pawar explains why he withdrew resignation as NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday defended his withdrawal of resignation as party president, saying it is not right to step aside as the Lok Sabha elections are due within a year.



“I didn't realise that my party would react so strongly to my resignation. Many national-level leaders also requested me to take my decision back. General elections are due within a year. So, it will not be right to step aside. We are working on uniting the opposition”, the veteran leader told ANI.



“I had thoughtfully prepared myself to be relieved from the responsibility of the post of national president. I still have 3 more years in Parliament and I was of the view of building a good team in the future which could take the responsibility of NCP at the state and country level. So I thought of stepping aside and giving an opportunity to the next generation”, he added.



Three days after dramatic announcement of stepping down, the 82-year-old leader on Friday said he is withdrawing his resignation as NCP chief. “I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)".



Pawar took the decision hours after a panel picked by him to choose his successor rejected his resignation. The committee had included senior leaders including his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, said to be claimants to the top post in case he had insisted on stepping aside.



The former union minister, who had helmed the party for 24 years, had decided to step down at a time amid reports of revolt in the party. There have been reports of some MLAs planning to desert the NCP along with Ajit Pawar to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The BJP is an ally of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction. However, nephew Ajit has publicly declared he will remain in the NCP as long as he lives.

Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as NCP chief on Friday.(HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)