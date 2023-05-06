Pawar likely to dent Thackeray’s position in MVA

Mumbai: The drama following the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar that ended after three days after the supremo withdrew his resignation on Friday, has brought the party back on the centre-stage as a stakeholder in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The focus until now was on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the coalition. Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. NCP MP Supriya Sule is also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_11_2023_000321B) (PTI)

Despite the power shift to the party created and led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray continued to remain strong with dedicated Sena loyalists backing him. In fact, the response to his rallies held in different parts of the state even stunned leaders of Congress and NCP. The way he managed to pull crowd was apparent. During joint rallies, politicians from Congress and NCP referred to him as the leader of MVA.

Now, with NCP’s show of strength, the party is emerging as a key player in the MVA, which will affect Thackeray’s position in the alliance. “NCP chief Sharad Pawar has emerged as the ultimate authority in his party and that will strengthen its position in the alliance. NCP will try to use its might to reposition itself in the alliance and negotiate power sharing in MVA,” said a Thackeray faction office bearer on condition of anonymity.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande concurred.

“NCP is the single largest party in MVA and that’s why it holds the post of leader of opposition in assembly. Still, they choose to keep Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of MVA because of the sympathy factor for him to use him as crowd puller for rallies. But at the same time there is a group in NCP which was unhappy over the importance given to the Thackeray faction. After the latest episode, NCP cadre across the state will become more active in the near future. The party will slowly bring the focus on itself in MVA without disturbing Thackeray’s leadership. During the negotiations for seat sharing or power sharing NCP will try to dictate its terms so that the party can claim top position,” said Deshpande.