Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Friday wrote to all police chiefs across the country seeking their coordination in intelligence sharing and coordination with Delhi Police ahead of the protest march announced by the Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) on October 10.

Security personnel are seen deployed in large numbers near Jantar Mantar, as roads leading to the protest site remain closed and barricaded amid heightened security arrangements. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mohan in his letter, seen by HT, said that CJP has been “categorically denied permission” but there were “credible intelligence inputs that, despite the formal prohibition communicated to the CJP, the outfit and its supporting parties intend to disobey statutory orders and attempt an unauthorised entry from various states/UT of India into Delhi to disturb public peace and order.”

Also read: Public safety, past lapses: Why Delhi Police denied CJP permission for Jantar Mantar protest

Deep Dive Why did the home secretary ask state police chiefs to share intelligence with Delhi Police ahead of the CJP protest? He cited credible intelligence that CJP and its supporters might try to enter Delhi despite the protest ban, potentially disturbing public peace and order. He asked police chiefs to coordinate on preventive measures. What security measures did police take at Delhi's borders before the CJP march? Police stepped up checks and set up barricades at key interstate border points, with local and paramilitary personnel deployed. Delhi Police also coordinated with neighbouring state police to monitor movement towards the Capital. Why did Delhi Police deny the CJP permission to protest at Jantar Mantar? Police said CJP applied only a few days beforehand, despite rules requiring at least 10 days’ notice. They also cited alleged non-compliance during an earlier protest and concerns about public safety and law and order.

The home secretary in the letter said that the CJP and its supporting parties/organisations/individuals, during past events have a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions, which led to significant damage of public property and disturbance to law and order in Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi police’s joint commissioner Nupur Prasad had in a press conference on Friday said that the Abhijit Dipke-led outfit was denied permission because they flouted rules when permission was granted to them two months ago for a similar protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi police’s joint commissioner Nupur Prasad had in a press conference on Friday said that the Abhijit Dipke-led outfit was denied permission because they flouted rules when permission was granted to them two months ago for a similar protest. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Joint commissioner Prasad also said that the CJP had sought permission only a few days ago when rules set in place make it mandatory to inform police at least 10 days in advance so that they can make arrangements.