'Final call': Dipke releases video message ahead of CJP protest, anticipates arrest upon landing in Delhi

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, in a final video appeal ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar over CEC row in Delhi on October 10, said he was unsure whether he would be arrested upon landing in the national capital but asserted that he would not back down from the fight for free and fair elections. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke speaks during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. (ANI)

The CJP is leading a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dipke said he would travel from Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday morning and urged people to join the protest in large numbers. He added that he was not afraid of being detained or arrested, or of facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or the National Security Act (NSA).

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"I am not scared (even) if I am detained or arrested. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said, asking people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers.