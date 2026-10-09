'Final call': Dipke releases video message ahead of CJP protest, anticipates arrest upon landing in Delhi
Dipke said he would travel from Mumbai to Delhi on morning of October and urged people to join the protest in large numbers
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, in a final video appeal ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar over CEC row in Delhi on October 10, said he was unsure whether he would be arrested upon landing in the national capital but asserted that he would not back down from the fight for free and fair elections.
The CJP is leading a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Dipke said he would travel from Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday morning and urged people to join the protest in large numbers. He added that he was not afraid of being detained or arrested, or of facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or the National Security Act (NSA).
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"I am not scared (even) if I am detained or arrested. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said, asking people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers.
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“This is a fight to save our country's democracy,” Dipke said, reiterating the CJP's demand for free and fair elections.
Dipke had posted the video on both Instagram and X. He later claimed that the government had blocked the video on X, sharing a screenshot of the post and writing, “Lol they blocked the video I just posted.” The video, however, remained available on his Instagram account.
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The CJP founder also urges demonstrators to keep the protest peaceful and added that it must continue until Gyanesh resigns, he said.
“Tomorrow, whatever happens, we will make history,” said Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP leader.
Heavy security restrictions have been imposed in Delhi in view of the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Dipke criticised the government’s preventive measures, accusing the Centre of restricting public movement to stop demonstrators. He said the government “is afraid of Gen Z”.
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Speaking to reporters at Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, Dipke said CJP volunteers would go ahead with their planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
“Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More