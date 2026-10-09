CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke meets Gauri Lankesh’s kin in Bengaluru, calls them his ‘new family’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke met journalist Gauri Lankesh’s sister, Kavitha Lankesh, and niece, Esha Lankesh, in Bengaluru and described them as his “new family” in a post on X on Friday, a day after the party’s protest in the city. Gauri Lankesh's sister, Kavitha Lankesh (L) and Abhijeet Dipke (R) (X/@kavithalankesh)

Sharing a photograph with Kavitha and Esha, Dipke said he was leaving Bengaluru with fond memories and expressed gratitude for the warmth and affection he had received during his visit.

“Leaving Bengaluru with so much love in my heart. The warmth, affection and kindness I’ve received over the last two days have been truly overwhelming. Sending a big hug to my new family, Kavitha Lankesh and Esha Lankesh. I came here as a stranger and am leaving with a family I know I’ll keep coming back to. ❤️,” he wrote.

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Dipke also thanked actor-activist Prakash Raj and CJP national secretary Aafreen Nawaz, whom he referred to as his “elder sister”, for inviting him to Bengaluru and introducing him to the city’s warmth and generosity. He said they had given him not just beautiful memories but also a home to return to.

Read the post here: