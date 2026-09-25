Sharjah Murder Victim’s Remains To Reach Kundapura Friday

The remains of a 55-year-old Karnataka man allegedly killed in Sharjah and found dismembered last month will be brought back to Kundapura in Udupi district on Friday, with his funeral to be held without his wife and son, who remain untraceable.

India News

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The remains will leave the United Arab Emirates on a commercial flight and are expected to reach Mangaluru International Airport at about 4.30 am, the victim’s brother, Anil Prashant Kunder, told Hindustan Times. A prayer service is scheduled for 10 am in Kundapura, followed by the final rites.

The family has begun making arrangements for the funeral even as the whereabouts of the victim’s wife, Teena Kunder, and their son remain unknown. Anil said the family had met Teena’s mother, who lives in Udyavar in Udupi, and filed a missing persons complaint with the local police.

“We met Teena’s mother, who lives in Udyavar, Udupi, and filed a missing persons complaint at the local police station. Teena’s mother will attend the final rites,” Anil said. He added that Teena, who worked as a teacher in the UAE, is her mother’s only child.

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{{^usCountry}} Anil said he plans to travel to the UAE after renewing his passport to inspect his brother’s apartment and pursue the remaining legal procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil said he plans to travel to the UAE after renewing his passport to inspect his brother’s apartment and pursue the remaining legal procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have applied for the renewal of my passport,” he said.

The victim had spent about two decades working in the UAE, including 14 years at Sharjah International Airport. He had remained in regular contact with relatives in India, according to his family.

He and his wife disappeared on July 20. After a complaint was filed with authorities in the UAE, investigators found the man’s remains on August 12 inside two pieces of luggage placed in the boot of a car. The remains had been dismembered into nine pieces, and investigators found stab wounds to the chest.

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