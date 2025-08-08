Shashi Tharoor says ‘schoolyard bully’ Trump picked ‘a wrong target’

After US President Donald Trump's recent "dead economy" barb against India amid the ongoing tariff row, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Republican leader has provoked the wrong country. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that India must also safeguard its own interests.(PTI)

In an interview with India Today, the Congress MP slammed the US President for targeting New Delhi with what he called "insulting language" and called India a "wrong target" for Trump.

"Trump is famous for his unconventional techniques. He will say and do anything to make a deal he wants. He may have picked the wrong target for insulting language," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Calling Trump a "schoolyard bully", Tharoor said, "India's self-respect was sacrosanct and simply not up for bargaining."

"I don't believe it is right for Mr Trump to speak to India this way. Whoever is in the Indian government, whichever party is in power, our self-respect is simply not up for bargaining. As far as the substance is concerned, by all means keep a cool head, by all means try to negotiate over the next three weeks and try to explain to Americans why we have certain red lines. We have 700 million people in our country who are dependent on agriculture. We cannot sell them down the river with subsidised American grains flooding our market. There are other areas where we might be able to show some flexibility and some give," the Kerala MP was quoted as saying by India Today.

Trump's tariff war against India

Trump's controversial remarks came amid escalating tensions, with the US imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods and accusing India of maintaining some of the "highest tariffs in the world."

On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, in addition to the existing 25 per cent duty, bringing the total duty to 50 per cent effective August 27.

The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The imposition of an additional 25% duty on India is a “national security issue” associated with New Delhi’s “abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil”, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said.

India will have to look after its own interests: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that India must also safeguard its own interests.

"What is happening is concerning. A country with which we had close relations and worked as strategic partners. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things...Perhaps in the coming two to three weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out. India will also have to look after its own interests," Tharoor said.