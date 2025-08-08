India faces highest US tariff rate at 50%, Trump's Russian oil reason stands on slippery ground

India is one of two countries with the highest trade tariff rate imposed on them by US President Donald Trump, the other being Brazil — both facing 50% duties on their exports to the United States. President Donald Trump walks to speak at an event to mark National Purple Heart Day in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

So far, for India, 25% tariffs have kicked in, while the other 25%, which Trump calls “penalty” for buying Russian oil, kicks in after 21 days of that, on August 28.

Syria follows at 41%, and then come Laos and Myanmar at 40%, rounding off the five at the top of the tariff rate chart compiled by NYT, India being the largest of the five economies.

Also read | Trump threatens India over Russia trade, but what about US, EU? Numbers speak

Despite obvious challenges to Trump's rationale, India has found itself particularly at the centre of his wrath as he says countries buying from Russia are “fueling the war machine” against Ukraine.

Trump is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a few weeks, though, and the invasion of Ukraine is likely to be the major agenda item. A deal there could further dent the Russian-oil rationale for punitive tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, spoke to Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the phone on Thursday. They reportedly discussed the tariffs, besides other things.

Lula has been combative against Trump, while India, too, has repeatedly argued that the US move is inconsistent in its reasoning.

European countries, for instance, import Russian crude too.

And China has so far not faced punitive tariffs despite leading the world in energy purchases from Russia. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has, in fact, said the deadline for a deal being worked upon with China, which is currently on the 10-30% track, may be extended by another 90 days.

On India, however, both Russia and China have so far sided with or acknowledged the Modi government's position as they seek to counter-balance the US in an increasingly multipolar world.

"Sovereign countries have the right to choose their own trade partners," Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told news agency AFP.

The Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, apparently took a shot at Donald Trump in a social media post on Thursday, the day the 25% first round of tariffs on India came into effect.

"Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile," Xu Feihong posted on X.

Analysts believe tariffs are being used as negotiating tactic at this stage as trade with Russia has continued despite the Ukraine war that started in 2022.

“Other countries such as China, and the European Union, even the the US itself, have been importing Russian oil and other commodities," Shashi Mathews, partner in the taxation firm CMS INDUSLAW, told Financial Express.

"It appears that this was more of a negotiating tactic… to gain leverage in the ongoing trade negotiations, considering the tariffs kick in 21 days later,” he added.